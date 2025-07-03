Women buck trend, look to grow rodeo sport of ranch bronc riding

''Women have come up to me and said, ‘Thank you for doing what you're doing.' They might not go into ranch broncs, but it just gave them the power in themselves to go pursue something that they wanted that they didn't think they could because they were women,'' Kersey said. ''Other girls tell me, ‘I saw you ride at Ponoka,' and they're like ‘I want to try it.' Sometimes it's a confidence-booster thing. Sometimes they want to see if they'll like it and some are like ‘Yeah, I'm doing this.'''