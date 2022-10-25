A woman's body was recovered from a Lake Minnetonka bay, officials said Tuesday.
Someone in a fishing boat reported seeing the body about 11 a.m. Monday in Lafayette Bay, said Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeremy Zoss.
The Hennepin County Water Patrol and Orono police went to the scene, and Mound fire personnel were called in and retrieved the body from the water, Zoss said.
"Her identity and how she came to be in the water is still under investigation," Zoss said.
