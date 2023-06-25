A female's body was found early Sunday morning on a frontage road in Fort Ripley, Minn., a city about 15 miles south of Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the remains were near the intersection of Legend Lane, a frontage road that runs along the southbound side of Hwy. 371, and Killian Road.

The Sheriff's Office did not say whether the body had been identified or give a possible age. No circumstances of the death were provided.

The body was found after a passerby called authorities just before 6 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were investigating.