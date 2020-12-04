The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified a woman found dead Wednesday in a Maple Grove commercial building that was heavily damaged by fire the night before.

Firefighters called to the scene about 6 p.m. Tuesday were told that three people were inside the building at Hanson Implement and Storage, 18400 Bass Lake Road.

The building stored boats and RVs over the winter, fire officials said, and propane tanks inside caused explosions.

Two people were rescued, one with injuries, but a woman remained unaccounted for. She was Michele Mary Hanson, 52, of Maple Grove, the medical examiner said Friday, adding that she died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The state fire marshal is investigating.