WEYAUWEGA, Wis. — A woman and her unborn child have been killed in a three-vehicle crash near Weyauwega in northeastern Wisconsin.

WBAY-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning. According to the State Patrol, the 26-year-old Appleton woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 when she was hit head-on by a car passing a semi-trailer. The cars hit the front driver side of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Milwaukee, also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-trailer driver wasn't hurt.