With her wedding ring back on her finger, an Anoka woman now wants to meet the teenager who found her lost jewel on a snow-covered trail and set in motion the unlikely reunification.

"I want to thank her," said Darnell Sue, whose family heirloom slipped off her finger in the mid-December cold as she walked along a Rum River trail. "There is a new ice cream shop that opened up in town, and I want to get her a gift card or something. I want to meet and thank her."

Sue, 45, a transplant from Seattle experiencing her first Minnesota winter, said she actually has the whole town to thank after a bar owner heard the sad story, put out the word on social media and had everybody looking for the missing gold ring that had once belonged to Sue's great-aunt.

Jason Lindahl and Darnell Sue near where the ring was found in Anoka.

Sue and her husband, Jason Lindahl, 30, who were married just last year, were with two other couples chatting and taking pictures on Dec. 16 as they walked near downtown Anoka. They stopped at Billy's for drinks before returning home. It wasn't until the next day Sue realized her ring had vanished.

She returned to Billy's hoping somebody had turned it in, but no luck. Bar owner Erin Justen offered Sue her metal detector, and reached out to her contacts on Facebook and Instagram asking them to help in the search. The post went viral.

"Something inside me told me to post it and see what happened," said Justen, who said she gets frequent requests for help finding lost things. "I have this platform at my fingertips and thought, I can reach out and see if we get lucky. It was a longshot."

For two weeks, Sue said she prayed everyday to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost things, desperately hoping for the best — all while locals followed along on social media, looking for the ring and wondering if it would ever turn up.

"It was like a community," said Sue, who being new to town doesn't know many people in Anoka. "People knew me and I don't know them, but they wanted an update. There were like 800 likes and comments."

Her prayers were answered Dec. 29, when 13-year-old Bridget Anderson spotted a shiny object on the ground while enjoying a day on the town with her mother.

"I didn't think it was wedding ring. I thought it was a toy ring," Anderson said. But Anderson's mother realized it was the real thing, and the two took it to police. Officers who had seen Justen's Facebook post took the ring to Billy's, wondering if it might be Sue's.

With no identifiable markings on the ring, Sue texted police a photo taken during her wedding of her wearing the ring to prove it was hers. With proof established, police handed over the ring on New Year's Eve.

"My heart was just pounding," Sue said. "I didn't want to be without it."

Anderson learned later that Sue got her ring back, and that her small act had a big impact.

"I feel good," the middle-schooler said. "It's really cool that the police could do something and found the owner. It was like the community coming together."

After experiencing her first taste of Minnesota Nice, an overjoyed Sue said she wants to meet Anderson, and maybe get an opportunity to pay the kindness back to the community of strangers who were looking out for her.

"I sure hope so," Sue said.