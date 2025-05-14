Twin Cities Suburbs

Woman targeted for sexual assault on Twin Cities trail, charges say

The 31-year-old Maple Grove man charged in the case allegedly assaulted another female runner on the same trail several months earlier.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 2:54PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 31-year-old man targeted a female runner on a Twin Cities trail at random for sexual assault and threatened to kill her, according to a criminal complaint.

Jordan Leipekaki Janusz of Maple Grove was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and threats of violence in connection with an attack on Jan. 30 on Medicine Lake Regional Trail in Maple Grove.

The charges come about five months after he allegedly assaulted another female runner on the same trail. A misdemeanor assault case was filed stemming from that incident.

Janusz was arrested Tuesday afternoon and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court hearing Wednesday. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the latest charges, Three Rivers Park District police were called to Maple Grove Hospital about a sexual assault and spoke to a woman with numerous facial injuries. She said she was running on Medicine Lake Regional Trail near Rice Lake shortly after 6 a.m. and heard footsteps behind her.

The woman said she turned, and saw a man later identified as Janusz sprinting toward her. Janusz tackled her, and he fell on top of her as she toppled forward.

She screamed for help while wrestling with him, according to the account in the charges. She said he told her, “Don’t say anything. I will kill you.” He then said he wanted sex.

The two continued to struggle as she tried to grab her cellphone and headlamp before he said this was her “lucky day” and ran off.

Based on the description of her attacker the woman gave to police, Maple Grove officers recalled Janusz was involved in a similar incident months earlier.

A woman reported to police that she was running on the trail near Interstate 94 on Sept. 1, when a man, later identified as Janusz, ran by her. Moments later, he passed her in the other direction. Within 30 seconds, she felt someone grab her by the neck with two hands before he ran away.

Police spoke with Janusz, who denied being on the trail on Jan. 30. Police then spoke with one of his co-workers, who reported overhearing Janusz brag about lying to officers.

DNA collected from his second victim matched a sample taken from Janusz, according to state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension test results.

Also, data taken from Janusz’s cellphone put him “in the immediate area” of the second assault, the charges read.

Maple Grove police Cmdr. Jonathan Wetternach offered these safety tips for trail users:

  • Immediately report any suspicious activity to 911.
    • Remain aware of your surroundings.
      • If wearing headphones, make sure you can still hear your surroundings.
        • Carry a cellphone.
          • Inform someone of your route and expected return time.
            • Travel with a companion, if possible.
              Paul Walsh

              Reporter

              Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

