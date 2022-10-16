Authorities say a 40-year-old Maple Grove man they believe was involved with multiple shootings over the past few weeks has been charged with premeditated first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend a dozen times in front of their infant child.

Tylynne Lashawn Wilson was charged and arrested Friday in Hennepin County District Court in connection to the shooting Monday morning inside the woman's apartment on Oliver Avenue North. Wilson allegedly kicked in the door around 10:20 a.m., according to the charges, and the victim told police that he "kept shooting until he was out of bullets."

In her statement to police, she said that they were in an argument over the phone earlier in the day about a shooting from Oct. 3 when she said Wilson shot her current boyfriend multiple times. After she hung up the phone, she could hear him break in and she ran upstairs to her bedroom.

He entered the room and their 1-year-old daughter was "excited to see her father and went to stand by him at the foot of the bed," according to the charges. That's when he fired off 12 shots at the victim, who said that he told her he was going to kill them because "she disrespected him."

Wilson fled the scene and a warrant was issued. Minneapolis police arrested him Friday afternoon and he remains in custody at Hennepin County jail. Prosecutors have asked for a $2 million bail.

The woman is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery and extubated. Police responding to her apartment that morning on a report of a home invasion found her "lying on the floor in a bedroom ... [her] young child was on the floor next to her. Victim was severely wounded and was fading."

Wilson has a court appearance Monday in connection to the Oct. 3 shooting. In that case, he is charged with second-degree assault and felony discharge of a firearm.

According to the charges, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Oliver and 30th Avenue North. The same woman met police at that scene and said that her boyfriend had just dropped her off before going to work when she saw Wilson drive up next to them in a black car.

Wilson shot at the man multiple times, striking him in the leg after an argument, according to the charges. The man then drove himself to the hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

At the time of both shootings, the woman had a no contact order on Wilson after he was charged with felony strangulation following a domestic assault in August. He was released from custody in September after posting a $15,000 bond.

In his motion to seal the case, signed Friday by Judge Patrick Robben, assistant Hennepin County attorney Jacob Fischmann wrote that Wilson's actions "are escalating in their severity" and he is concerned about the woman's safety if Wilson found out she was cooperating with the investigation.

"[Wilson] has shown that he is willing to resort to attempted murder when he believes others are cooperating with the authorities on cases where he is the subject," Fischmann wrote.