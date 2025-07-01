St. Cloud

Woman hit by stray bullet while running in central Minnesota

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise is asking the public for information on anyone shooting a firearm at the time.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 7:07PM
Sauk Rapids police want the public's help after a stray bullet hit a woman out running Sunday. (Sauk Rapids Police Department)

Officials are asking the public for more information on a stray bullet that ended up lodged in a 62-year-old woman’s arm on Sunday.

The woman was running on River Avenue North, which runs along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, when she was struck by a bullet in the forearm just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise.

The bullet had to be surgically removed at St. Cloud Hospital.

Beise said no one was seen in the area with a firearm, and he is asking people to contact him if they have any information about an individual in St. Cloud, Le Sauk Township, Sartell or Sauk Rapids who might have shot a gun during that time.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department’s non-emergency line is 320-251-9451.

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune.

