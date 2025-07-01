Woman hit by stray bullet while running in central Minnesota

Officials are asking the public for more information on a stray bullet that ended up lodged in a 62-year-old woman’s arm on Sunday.
The woman was running on River Avenue North, which runs along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, when she was struck by a bullet in the forearm just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise.
The bullet had to be surgically removed at St. Cloud Hospital.
Beise said no one was seen in the area with a firearm, and he is asking people to contact him if they have any information about an individual in St. Cloud, Le Sauk Township, Sartell or Sauk Rapids who might have shot a gun during that time.
The Sauk Rapids Police Department’s non-emergency line is 320-251-9451.