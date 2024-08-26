Woman struck by boat propeller at New Jersey shore dies of injuries

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. — A New Jersey woman trying to board a boat from a raft over the weekend was killed when she was struck by the propeller, police said Monday.
A New Jersey woman trying to board a boat from a raft over the weekend was killed when she was struck by the propeller, police said Monday.
August 26, 2024 at 4:19PM
Zeina Mahafzah, 18, of Wayne, New Jersey, was in a raft being pulled by a boat Sunday afternoon in Sunset Park when she tried to get into the vessel, New Jersey State Police said in a statement. An investigation is underway.
Sunset Park is a recreation area in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island.
