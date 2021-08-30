PORTAGE, Wis. — A woman who was a passenger on an off-road vehicle was struck and killed by a falling tree in Columbia County.
Dispatchers got a call Sunday afternoon about the injured woman who was trapped in the Town of Lewiston, according to sheriff's officials.
First responders crossed field paths to reach the scene. They found a large oak tree has fallen onto the off-road vehicle as the woman and her husband were mowing the path.
The woman was taken to an ambulance waiting at the roadside, but living saving measures were unsuccessful. Her husband sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Portage firefighters, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW MedFlight assisted at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Photography
Sauna season is here in Minneapolis
The Stokeyard Outfitters Sauna Village is open to the public Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays by registration on their website.
Local
Tunnel explorer dies after being washed into Mississippi River during storm
There were five in the group in all during the late-night venture, authorities said.
Local
Woman struck and killed by falling tree in Columbia County
A woman who was a passenger on an off-road vehicle was struck and killed by a falling tree in Columbia County.
Local
12-year-old boy suffers fatal blows, 8-year-old injured
Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old boy who died after suffering blunt force trauma.
Business
Ida: Economists foresee only modest damage to US economy
Hurricane Ida is sure to take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast, but the impact on the overall U.S. economy should be modest so long as damage estimates don't rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists suggested.