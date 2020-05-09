An 18-year-old woman who was gravely wounded in a shooting in south Minneapolis earlier this week died Friday night, police said Saturday.

Arionna Buckanaga was shot late Monday when someone fired into the car she and a male companion were in on Cedar Avenue, causing the car to veer off the road and slam into a tree near 39th Street.

The male companion, whom police suspect was the intended the target of the attack, wasn’t injured.

Buckanaga was taken to HCMC in grave condition. Members of the Police Department’s crisis response team said they were told by Buckanaga’s family that she was on life support and had no brain function in the past days.

No arrests had been announced as of Saturday. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said investigators are “making great headway” in the case.

At Wednesday’s vigil, speaker after speaker shared memories of Buckanaga, the mother of a young son, often referring to her by her nickname, “Ari.” Heads nodded when V.J. Smith, of the violence prevention group MAD DADS, called on the men in the crowd to stop the violence and “protect our sisters.”

On Wednesday, griends and relatives gathered in Minneapolis to pray, chant and share stories of Buckanaga.

A group of men sat in a circle, thumping on a calfskin drum and singing “to help her on her journey,” as one man said. Between songs, they invited people to sprinkle tobacco on the drum as a blessing.

As they played, a little girl walked through the crowd with a bowl of burning incense, as people leaned over and waved the swirling smoke over their bodies. Some wore face masks.

One of Buckanaga’s aunts, Rebecca, spoke at the vigil, thanking the crowd of more than 100 for coming and asking for their continued support of her family.

“This is really hard for them, and they have a long road ahead of them so they really, really need your prayers,” she said, adding the Ojibwe word for thank you: “Miigwetch.”

Another aunt, Jana Williams, said at the vigil that if Buckanaga died, it wouldn’t be in vain, as her relatives had decided to donate her organs.

“We may see her eyes looking back at us,” Williams said. “We may see her heart.”