A woman was shot to death late Saturday in southeastern Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call about 10:50 p.m. in rural Zumbro Falls and located a 34-year-old woman unresponsive.

Deputies attempted to revive the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities have yet to release any further details about the death, including the woman’s name.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.