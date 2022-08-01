A woman was shot to death Sunday in a home in Brooklyn Center, and a suspect was arrested later in the day, authorities said.
Police said they learned early Sunday afternoon of the shooting in the 5400 block of N. 68th Avenue.
Officers arrived at the home and found the woman's body. They spoke with witnesses and determined the identity of the suspected gunman, who was arrested a few hours later without incident in St. Louis Park.
During the arrest, a statement from police read, "multiple firearms were located in the suspect's possession." Police believed the shooting was not a random incident.
