St. Paul police say a disturbance at bar in the city's Midway area is likely behind a shooting that left a woman dead.

Officers went to the Trend Bar at W. University Avenue and Asbury Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday after getting 911 calls "asking for help," police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Evidence found at the bar indicates "there had been a disturbance," Linders said. He did not elaborate.

The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Linders said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No one has been arrested.

St. Paul law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a woman was shot in the early morning outside the Trend Lounge and later died at Regions Hospital Wednesday in St. Paul.

Streets near the shooting scene were taped off as investigators collected evidence and looked for witnesses.

Her death marks the 17th homicide in St. Paul this year, compared with 12 at this time last year.

There have been 96 people shot in St. Paul this year. There had been 70 during the first six months of 2019, police data show.