A woman was shot and critically wounded outside an Amazon warehouse in Lakeville, officials said.
The shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9800 block of W. 217th Street, police said.
A man who knows the 31-year-old woman was involved in the incident, remained at the scene and was "cooperating in the investigation," read a police statement, which did not elaborate further on a motive or the man's relationship to the woman.
The woman was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where she was last reported to be in critical condition, police said.
Police did not disclose the identity of the man or the woman.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Woman shot, critically wounded outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville
A man believed to be involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Minneapolis
One critically injured in north Minneapolis house fire
Three dogs were rescued from the home on 45th Avenue N.
Politics
Legalized sports gambling faces decent odds this session at Legislature
Core question is who controls the games: teams, tribes or tracks.
Minneapolis
Man hurt in shooting on I-394
Police say people in a car fired on another car
Politics
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Minnesota could be the 12th state to pass a paid leave program. It would be funded by employers and employees.