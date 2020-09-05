A woman died and a man was arrested after a shooting in West St. Paul Friday night.

Responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment building at 2045 Christensen Av., officers arrived at the scene and heard a gunshot outside the building. They found a lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police immediately encountered the suspect, a 21-year-old West St. Paul man. He was booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The woman died at the scene. A firearm was found nearby, police said.

The victim's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office after an autopsy, police said.