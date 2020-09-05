WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — A woman was shot and killed in West St. Paul on Friday night, and police have arrested the man suspected of shooting her.
Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building on Friday night, the Star Tribune reported. After officers arrived, they heard a gunshot outside the building and found a woman shot in the head in the parking lot.
She died at the scene.
Police immediately found the suspect, a 21-year old man from West St. Paul. He was booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name after an autopsy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on McCain; Biden's stretch on virus
President Donald Trump said he never called John McCain a loser — he did — and denigrated the record of the late Republican senator on veterans affairs despite routinely appropriating one of McCain's crowning achievements on that front as his own.
National
Harris' mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test
Kamala Harris told a friendly crowd of Hollywood donors on Thursday they'd be surprised by how many states she's visiting daily, if only virtually.
Variety
Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined
Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.
National
Unions threaten work stoppages amid calls for racial justice
Ahead of Labor Day, unions representing millions across several working-class sectors are threatening to authorize work stoppages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement amid calls for concrete measures that address racial injustice.
West Metro
Woman shot and killed, man arrested in West St. Paul
Police heard a gunshot as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.