Woman sexually assaulted for years by Catholic priest in Minnesota, prosecutors say

A woman was sexually assaulted for years by a Catholic priest in the St. Cloud diocese while he served as her “spiritual advisor,” according to prosecutors.
Aaron John Kuhn, 47, of Wadena, Minn., was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the allegations that spanned nearly three years.
Kuhn was charged by summons and awaits scheduling of his first court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Kuhn and the Diocese of St. Cloud for their responses to the allegations.
Kuhn, who was a pastor for parishes known collectively as Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community, was placed on administrative leave by the diocese in June 2024 after what Bishop Patrick Neary told parishioners in a letter was “an allegation of sexual misconduct involving an adult.”
Neary’s most recent message to parishioners said in December 2024 that Kuhn resigned as the community’s pastor and joined the diocese’s Tribunal and Office of Canonical Affairs in St. Cloud.
Parishes in Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community include St. Ann in Wadena, St. John the Baptist in Bluffton, St. Joseph in Bertha, Assumption of Our Lady in Menahga, St. Frederick in Verndale, St. Hubert in Bluegrass, Sacred Heart in Staples and St. Michael in Motley.
According to the complaint: