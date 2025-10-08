St. Cloud

Woman sexually assaulted for years by Catholic priest in Minnesota, prosecutors say

The encounters spanned three years and occurred in various locations, according to prosecutors.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2025 at 3:12PM
Stearns County District Court (Stearns County District Court)

A woman was sexually assaulted for years by a Catholic priest in the St. Cloud diocese while he served as her “spiritual advisor,” according to prosecutors.

Aaron John Kuhn, 47, of Wadena, Minn., was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the allegations that spanned nearly three years.

Kuhn was charged by summons and awaits scheduling of his first court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Kuhn and the Diocese of St. Cloud for their responses to the allegations.

Kuhn, who was a pastor for parishes known collectively as Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community, was placed on administrative leave by the diocese in June 2024 after what Bishop Patrick Neary told parishioners in a letter was “an allegation of sexual misconduct involving an adult.”

Neary’s most recent message to parishioners said in December 2024 that Kuhn resigned as the community’s pastor and joined the diocese’s Tribunal and Office of Canonical Affairs in St. Cloud.

Parishes in Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community include St. Ann in Wadena, St. John the Baptist in Bluffton, St. Joseph in Bertha, Assumption of Our Lady in Menahga, St. Frederick in Verndale, St. Hubert in Bluegrass, Sacred Heart in Staples and St. Michael in Motley.

According to the complaint:

A tip to police on Aug. 1, 2024, led to an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Kuhn.

A woman told police that she and Kuhn “engaged in multiple acts of sexual contact and sexual penetration” from September 2019 through October 2022, the complaint read. The encounters occurred in various locations in Wadena and Stearns and Benton counties.

“At the time,” the complaint continued, Kuhn “was providing [the woman] with spiritual direction.”

The woman said Kuhn used “his role as a spiritual advisor to manipulate and pressure her into engaging in sex acts,” the complaint noted.

Law enforcement said people affiliated with the church community confirmed that Kuhn acknowledged the woman’s account.

