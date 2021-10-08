MANITOWOC, Wis. — A woman convicted in the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
A jury in July found Jamie Schrank, 41, guilty of physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. Authorities say the child died from complications of blunt force injuries to the abdomen.
Schrank will be eligible for supervised released after serving 25 years.
Schrank and her boyfriend, Eduardo Gamez had been babysitting the child for several months. Gamez was convicted last year and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Feds won't seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won't file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.
Local
Woman sentenced to life for 2018 death of child in Manitowoc
A woman convicted in the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
Nation
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
The flashy postcard, covered with images of syringes, beckoned people to attend Vax-Con '21 to learn "the uncensored truth" about COVID-19 vaccines.
Local
Early voter turnout high in Minneapolis
Minneapolis residents are voting in higher numbers than they did at this point in the last municipal election, signaling intense interest in the early stages…
Nation
Impact of forest thinning on wildfires creates divisions
Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is roiling the scientific community.