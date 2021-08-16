A woman was run over twice by the same driver in Falcon Heights and died, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday evening near the University of Minnesota women's soccer facility in the 1700 block of N. Cleveland Avenue north of Larpenteur Road, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman died that night at Regions Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. Her identity has yet to be released.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A pickup truck driver hit a parked car and then the woman, sending both vehicles and the pedestrian through a chain-link fence.

The truck made a U-turn and ran over the woman again while getting back on Cleveland Avenue.

The driver was taken to Regions, where a blood sample was collected to test for any drug or alcohol use. The driver's identity has yet to be released, and authorities did not say whether the motorist was jailed.

Authorities also have yet to say how the woman and the driver might be known to each other.

