MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A 28-year-old Maple Grove woman who was reported missing was found dead in her home Saturday, police said.

Maple Grove police said they received a report Thursday night that Maria Fury had left for a walk in the area of Eagle Lake and Pike Lake that morning and hadn't returned. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the case, the Star Tribune reported.

"This is a devastating time for Maria's family and the community," Maple Grove police said in a statement. "There was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community who volunteered to search for Maria."

The search for Fury had been planned for Saturday.