MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Manitowoc woman has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and causing an interstate crash that killed her granddaughter.

Fifty-one-year-old Monica Walker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in a Feb. 8 crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County which killed 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer. Walker entered the pleas Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Walker and Brewer were on their way to Green Bay to pick up the girl's mother about 8:30 that morning.

Walker told investigators she had stopped drinking alcohol about midnight and that the crash happened when she hit an icy patch while eating a hamburger.

A preliminary breath test showed a Walker's blood alcohol content was .09. Because of a prior drunken driving conviction, Walker's legal driving limit was .02, WLUK-TV reported.

Walker lost control of the car and it rolled over, ejecting her granddaughter who was not wearing a seat belt.