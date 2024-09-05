A woman pleads guilty to trying to bribe a juror in a major COVID-related fraud case

On June 2, Abdiaziz Farah instructed Nur to meet at Said Farah's business to pick up the bribe money, court records say. When Nur arrived at the business, Said Farah gave him a cardboard box containing the money. Nur gave the money to Ali after picking her up in a parking lot later in the day. Hours later, Ali and Abdulkarim Farah drove to a Target store and purchased a screwdriver, which they used to remove the license plates from Ali's rental car before driving to the juror's home.