Authorities are investigating the death of a man and a woman found in a home northwest of Duluth.

The bodies of the 62-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were discovered Monday on sprawling residential property near Saginaw, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

While the Sheriff’s Office has not revealed the circumstances leading up to the couple dying, it said in a statement that “there is no threat to the public. No suspects are at large.”

Relatives of the couple and their co-workers made the discovery and called 911 Monday morning after the two failed to report for work, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The couple lived on a large tract of rural land valued at $775,000 and includes a 8,400-square-foot home owned by the woman, according to county property records.

The identities of the man and woman will be released once family notifications are complete.