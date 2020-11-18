A woman who had fallen in the middle of a St. Paul street was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a motorist as bystanders tried to help her.

Witnesses saw the woman fall about 6 p.m. Tuesday just east of the intersection of W. George Street and Stryker Avenue on St. Paul’s West Side. As they tried to help the woman, a motorist heading west on George Street approached the scene, police said.

“When it appeared that the driver was not slowing down, the good Samaritans moved out of the roadway and away from the woman to avoid being struck,” said police spokesman Steve Linders. “That’s when the approaching vehicle struck the victim.”

Paramedics transported the woman to Regions Hospital, where she later died. Her name had not been released as of Wednesday morning, but Linders said police believed that she was in her 30s. It was not clear why the woman was in the road, he said.

The driver who struck the woman, a 16-year-old St. Paul boy with a valid driver’s license, had a green light as he passed through the intersection, Linders said. He stopped and called 911, and has been cooperating with police, Linders said. Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated he was not impaired.