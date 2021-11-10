A woman is dead and her suspected killer jailed following an apparent domestic homicide in St. Paul Wednesday.
Police responded at 4 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Cook Avenue East where they found a woman in her 60s who was "badly beaten" and later pronounced dead by medics. A 38-year-old man was inside the home and arrested.
The suspect was taken to police headquarters and interviewed before he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
It is the city's 33rd homicide of the year.
