A woman was killed when her car ran off a Hwy. 55 off-ramp Sunday evening at Fort Snelling and rolled down an embankment, the State Patrol said.
Jan’Qwes Lan’Tya Ronaye Tivis, 22, of Pipestone, Minn., was driving down the ramp from westbound Hwy. 55 to Bloomington Road “at a high rate of speed” about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when she lost control, the patrol said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
STAFF REPORT
