MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident Friday in the Wisconsin township of Schley, authorities reported.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old woman was operating an ATV near the Prairie River in northern Wisconsin. It appeared she was attempting to maneuver the vehicle near an embankment, but drove the vehicle into the river, the sheriff's office reported. The woman was found downstream a short distance from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said it is still investigating the crash, but alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
