WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman crossing a road in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis early Tuesday.
Authorities say the 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash. Investigators say the driver was northbound on Highway 100 when the vehicle struck the victim about 6:25 a.m.
Her family has identified her as Donniesha Harris.
The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2016 gray Toyota Corolla with front end damage.
