COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The death of a woman in Columbia Heights Saturday appears to be tied to a domestic dispute, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers were called to a residence about 6 a.m. and found a 33-year-old woman with injuries. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, a 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into Anoka County Jail on probable cause of first-degree manslaughter, KSTP-TV reported.

The victim has not been identified and her relationship with the suspect was not disclosed.