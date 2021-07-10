COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The death of a woman in Columbia Heights Saturday appears to be tied to a domestic dispute, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement officers were called to a residence about 6 a.m. and found a 33-year-old woman with injuries. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, a 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into Anoka County Jail on probable cause of first-degree manslaughter, KSTP-TV reported.
The victim has not been identified and her relationship with the suspect was not disclosed.
