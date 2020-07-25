The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in Friday evening's fatal one-vehicle crash, which closed a southbound portion of Hwy. 280 in St. Paul for several hours.

An SUV speeding on the highway's southbound lanes lost control as it sought to exit to Kasota Avenue, the patrol said. Three 28-year-old women in the SUV were ejected after it rolled over and vaulted over the exit ramp, coming to rest in a ravine.

Ke'shia Laray White of Minneapolis was killed, the patrol said. Anquanette Hollman of Minneapolis and Antanette Hollman, city unknown, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Twin Cities hospitals.

The women were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Earlier, authorities identified a man killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Nowthen.

Jared Hortian, age 52, of Elk River, was driving a westbound car that collided head-on with an eastbound pickup on Viking Boulevard, west of Hwy. 47, at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Hortian died at the scene. The pickup driver, Kelly E. Pierce, 39, of East Bethel, was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, the State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.