A woman was seriously injured Friday when she was attacked by a black bear in central Minnesota.

The woman was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake near Nisswa, Minn., just northwest of Brainerd when she let her dog outside shortly after 12 a.m. Friday. She went into the yard to check on the dog when a "bear swiped at her, striking her in several places," according to staff at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The bear left the immediate area after the attack. The woman was treated for serious injuries at a local hospital and later released.

Wildlife staff said they believe the bear likely was startled by the dog and swatted the woman to defend itself. DNR conservation officers are continuing to monitor the area for bears that could pose a threat. The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted the DNR in this incident.

There hasn't been any other reported complaints of bear activity in the area this spring. According to DNR representatives, black bears are rarely aggressive and attacks on people are uncommon. Since 1987, this is only the 10th bear attack involving serious injuries to a person that the DNR has documented. None of the attacks have resulted in a human death.

Most of the encounters involve either dogs or items that attracts bears like birdseed, trash, or other food source. People should try to avoid attracting bears to their property by feeding pets indoors, storing trash in bear-proof containers and keeping barbeque grills clean.