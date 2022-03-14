A woman who was hit by a truck two weeks ago while walking her dogs in Coon Rapids has died, according to authorities and members of her family.

Michelle M. Quackenboss-Kelley, 51, of Coon Rapids, was struck about 1:40 p.m. on March 1 at the intersection of East River Road and NW. 85th Avenue. She died March 8 at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Friends and family members said she was hit while walking her two dogs, but Coon Rapids police have yet to release any information about the crash.

"Shelli left the house with her two loving companions, Alli and Roscoe," according to a posting on an online fundraising campaign started by family and friends. "They made it to the end of the driveway, and when the light indicated that she could cross she made two steps with the dogs into the intersection and was struck by a box truck."

Quackenboss-Kelley sustained a severe brain injury and numerous broken bones, the posting read, and one of her two dogs was killed.