BERLIN — A woman was arrested Tuesday in southern Germany for allegedly injuring several people with what was described as a "sword-like object," police said.
Police said they were alerted just before noon to the incident in a square in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town in Bavaria near the Czech border. They said in a statement that officers arrived on the scene quickly and were able to arrest a suspect.
They said "several" injured people were being treated, without giving further details, and added that there was currently no danger to the public.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Poland pushing legislation to protect polluted Oder River
Urgent legislation is to take effect this year to protect Poland's Oder River and prevent further catastrophes like the current pollution and massive die-off of fish, officials said Tuesday.
Business
Greece: 1.9 billion-euro subsidy for September power hikes
Greece's government plans to provide 1.9 billion euros ($1.89 billion dollars) in subsidies next month to help households and businesses cope with increasing electricity prices, the environment and energy minister announced on Tuesday.
Business
Lebanese navy tries to recover bodies after April sinking
In late April, Hussein Dinnawi, his wife Samar and several dozen other Lebanese, Palestinians and Syrians set off by boat from northern Lebanon under the cover of night, entrusting their fate to smugglers on a treacherous sea voyage in search of better opportunities in Italy.
World
Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
A tropical storm lashed the northern Philippines with strong winds and rain Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces.
Business
Pope imposes deadline for Vatican to transfer assets to bank
Pope Francis on Tuesday imposed an Oct. 1 deadline for all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets with the Vatican bank.