Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found early Wednesday in a Folwell neighborhood alley.

Officers were called about 7:10 a.m. to a report of a person down in the alley, in the area of N. 36th and Knox avenues. When they arrived they found the woman's body, suffering from "obvious trauma," according to police.

The woman's identity hasn't been publicly released, but police said she is in her 20s.

Her death is the city's 60th homicide of the year — and fifth in as many days — according to a Star Tribune database.