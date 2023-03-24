A Bemidji woman charged with shooting her brother-in-law outside his home in 2020 has been found guilty of murder by a Beltrami County jury.

Janelle L. Johnson, 38, was facing a second-degree intentional murder charge for the fatal shooting of Jesse Farris, who was killed on Christmas Day 2020. Johnson shot Farris three times following an argument at his home.

Prior to the shooting, Johnson and her husband decided to confront Farris, 48, due to his abusive treatment of his wife and children, according to the original criminal complaint. Johnson told officers that Farris would hit and beat up her sister "whenever he wanted to," court records show.

Johnson asked her husband to bring his handgun as protection when they went to to Farris' house in the 5000 block of NE. Lavinia Road Northeast in Bemidji, the charges state.

The three began arguing inside the house, before it moved to the outside deck and Farris pushed Johnson's husband down in an attempt to walk away. Johnson took the concealed handgun from her husband's pocket and fired it at Farris as he walked away, the complaint says.

They fled the scene in their vehicle and called law enforcement about an hour after the shooting, the complaint states

The guilty verdict came following two weeks of jury trial. Johnson's lawyer Jill Brisbois did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday night.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office prosecuted the case at the request of Beltrami County Attorney David L. Hanson. Ellison said in a news release he hopes the conviction "brings a measure of healing" to the family of Farris and the community.

"My thoughts today are with the family members who had to relive this terrible moment in their lives," Ellison said.