Police have identified the 33-year-old woman found dead in a suspected homicide over the weekend in Hopkins.

The victim was Danicka Marie Bergeson, according to a Monday afternoon Facebook post from Hopkins police.

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a disturbance from the Ramsgate Apartments on Van Buren Avenue N., and found Bergeson dead inside an apartment.

A 39-year-old Hopkins man in the apartment was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, interference with a dead body and violation of a protection order, the jail log shows.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Investigators suspect it was a homicide. Bergeson and the suspect knew each other, but police did not comment further on their relationship or what led to her death.

"At this point we believe that it's going to be a homicide," police Capt. Craig Kreiling said over the weekend. The investigation is ongoing. If the death is found to be a murder, it would be Hopkins' first of the year.