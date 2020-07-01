St. Paul police say a woman was fatally shot near a bar in the city’s Midway area early Wednesday.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot near University Avenue and Asbury Street.
The woman was brought to Regions Hospital, where she later died, police said.
Few other details were immediately available.
