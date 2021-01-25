ALMA, Wis. — State and local officials are investigating a homicide in western Wisconsin.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a man called dispatchers about 9 p.m. Sunday and said he had shot and killed a woman at a home near Nelson.
Deputies arrived and found the body of an adult female. The caller was taken into custody. A teenager was also in the home, but was unharmed, WEAU-TV reported.
Law enforcement officers said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting in the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Walz proposes tax hikes on the rich to balance state budget
Gov. Tim Walz proposed raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and large companies Tuesday to help plug a projected $1.28 billion gap in the next two-year budget, while calling for more spending on education and on helping the state recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
Educators set to get vaccine in March, but state doses lag
Teachers, child care workers, prisoners and grocery store workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March, state health officials said Tuesday.
Business
Kerry aims to talk US back into a lead role in climate fight
From a wood-paneled library in his Boston mansion, new climate envoy John Kerry is talking the U.S. back into a leading role in global climate action, making clear the nation isn't just revving up its own efforts to reduce oil, gas and coal pollution but that it intends to push everyone in the world to do more, too.
Local
Charges: Stare-down turns to man fatally stabbing dad, setting home ablaze near Le Center
The dead man's brother said the father and son had not been getting along lately.
Local
North metro city weighs ban on 'targeted' residential protests
Measures in the North Metro follow August protest outside the Hugo home of Bob Kroll.