GREEN BAY, Wis. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station in Green Bay.
It happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station on the city's east side. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times and died later at a hospital.
A search is underway for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be a random act, WLUK-TV reported.
