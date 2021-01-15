CLEVELAND — A man who stole a woman's cellphone after she set it on the counter at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Glenville neighborhood.
Andrea Randle, 32, was shopping in the store when she put her phone down, police said. The man grabbed the phone and left the store.
Randle chased after the man for about three blocks until he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate
So what does a 50-50 Senate get President-elect Joe Biden?
Politics
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.
Nation
Today in History
Today in History
Business
Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound
Shares fell Monday across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020.
Nation
Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his "Wall of Sound" method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.