A woman was shot to death and a girl severely wounded from late-night gunfire in a Bloomington neighborhood, where a man was apprehended and jailed, authorities said.

Police said they received reports of gunfire at a home in the 8300 block of S. 15th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday and soon located a woman dead in the garage.

The suspect was in the basement and “uncooperative” with police “for quite some time,” said Police Chief Jeff Potts. At one point, the man fired 30 to 40 shots, the chief said.

“Our officers were working from outside the home trying to verbally negotiate, verbally de-escalate the situation literally in the face of gunfire,” Potts said. “Eventually the suspect … agreed to surrender and came out of the home.”

According to police:

A man in the house was yelling and refusing orders to surrender. The gunfire from the man prompted one officer to return fire before the suspect was arrested. He was not injured, nor were any officers.

In the meantime, two neighbors from the block were on the way to HCMC with gunshot wounds they suffered in their front yard: a 12-year-old who was critically wounded in the upper body, and a 29-year-old woman in stable condition with a lower-body wound.

Police have not detailed how the people involved are related to one another other than to say the woman had “a domestic relationship” with the suspect. No identities have been disclosed.