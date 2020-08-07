A woman was thrown to her death when the stolen motorcycle she was riding on collided with a car late Thursday on St. Paul's East Side.

The man driving the motorcycle ran from the scene and police have been unable to find him, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

Police arrived at White Bear and Ivy avenues just after 10 p.m. and found the woman lying about 30 feet from the crash site with a head injury and no pulse. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived, Linders said.

The woman, whose name had not been released as of Friday morning, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead, Linders said.

Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle crashed into the side of a car that was making a turn, Linders said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen out of St. Paul, he said.