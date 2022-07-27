A woman driving a minivan was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a garbage truck at an intersection southwest of Willmar, Minn.
The victim, who was 56 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened about 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of SW. 60th Street and 105th Avenue SW. in Edwards Township, Sgt. Tim Fischer of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the garbage truck, a 47-year-old man from Atwater, Minn., was treated on the scene for minor injuries, Fischer said.
Neither the name of the victim nor the garbage truck driver have been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Obituaries
Mary Wagner of St. Paul, who promoted libraries here and around the world, dies at 76
It's almost like a riddle: Mary Wagner loved books and was always reading four or five at a time. Yet she owned hardly any books."She…
Local
Woman dies in collision with garbage truck near Willmar
The crash happened Tuesday morning and is under investigation.
Minneapolis
Man fatally shot on Minneapolis' North Side
No suspects have been arrested.
Local
Fliers from 'virulently anti-Semitic group' showing up around Twin Cities
Similar distributions have occurred elsewhere in the country including Maryland, California and Florida.
West Metro
Noose found hanging in Edina Community Center
The rope was removed and the incident reported to police.