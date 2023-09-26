A woman has died days after she and her two children were hit by a vehicle around dusk in Minneapolis, officials said.
The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Friday at W. Lake Street and S. Blaisdell Avenue, officials said.
Police said they were notified Monday that the 36-year-old woman died at HCMC. Her children, a 14-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, survived their injuries and also were treated at HCMC, police said.
The mother and her children were crossing the street when a 23-year-old man's car hit them, according to police.
The driver "remained on the scene and cooperated with officers," a police statement read.
The identities of all the people involved in the crash have yet to be released.
