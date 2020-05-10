MINNEAPOLIS — A woman has died days after she was shot in a car that crashed into a tree in Minneapolis, police said.
The shooting happened Monday night in south Minneapolis. Police said the woman and a man were in a vehicle that was shot at. The woman was struck, and the car crashed into a tree. Whoever fired the shots fled before police arrived.
The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where police said she died Friday.
Police have reported no arrests as of Saturday, the Star Tribune reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
481 new cases, 20 more deaths in Minnesota
Rates of new infections and of those released from quarantine are rising.
Coronavirus
State's child vaccinations drop amid COVID-19 fears
In Minnesota, there's been a 70% drop in measles vaccine doses given compared with a year ago, according to state health officials.
West Metro
Big lakeshore complex won't happen, Wayzata officials decide
A Wayzata businessman who has failed three times to win city approval to put up a massive, multiuse building on Lake Minnetonka says he’s done…
Coronavirus
Some person-to-person public services resuming in county bordering Twin Cities
Not all services will be available starting Monday, including public access to jail.