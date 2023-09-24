A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead Saturday morning in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff deputies responded to a medical incident in the jail around 8:45 a.m. and found the woman, who was a Beltrami County boarder, unresponsive in her bunk, according to a Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department press release.
The woman was pronounced dead within a half hour after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, according to the press release. Foul play is not suspected.
As a matter of protocol in deaths in custody, the Morrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform the autopsy.
