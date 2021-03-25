A woman was killed and a child injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in central Minnesota.
Cindy Meyer, 41, of Pierz, Minn., was driving south on Hwy. 25 when her Nissan Rogue left the road near 163rd Street in Buh Township in Morrison County, entered the ditch and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Meyer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which was reported about 6:15 p.m., the patrol said.
She died at the scene just north of Pierz, the patrol said.
An 8-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
TIM HARLOW
