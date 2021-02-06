MILWAUKEE — A woman died Friday after a house fire in Milwaukee, and one member of the city's Common Council said there were no working smoke alarms on the property.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman who was pulled from the fire and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Autopsy reports are expected to be released Monday.

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said the fire also injured three others.

"It was discovered that there were no working smoke alarms on the property, and this event provides a sobering reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, as smoke alarms are proven to save lives," Zamarripa said in a statement.

She said Milwaukee firefighters will go door-to-door in the neighborhood where the fire happened to offer education materials to residents, check for working smoke alarms and install new alarms if needed.